Documentary Series LAUREL CANYON to Premiere on EPIX This May

Premium network EPIX® has announced that its two-part doc series Laurel Canyon will premiere Sunday, May 31st at 10p.m., and conclude the following Sunday, June 7th at 10p.m. Directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles), the series features an intimate portrait of the artists who created a music revolution through a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings.

Featuring all-new, original interviews with Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Michelle Phillips, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Roger McGuinn and more, the uniquely immersive and experiential docuseries takes us back in time to a place where a rustic canyon in the heart of Los Angeles became a musical petri dish.

Laurel Canyon is executive produced by Frank Marshall, The Kennedy/Marshall Company; Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Amblin Television; Craig Kallman and Mark Pinkus, Warner Music Group; Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello, Jigsaw Productions; and Jeff Pollack. The film is produced by Ryan Suffern, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, and Erin Edeiken, Jigsaw Productions.

Alison Ellwood's feature film directing credits include The Go-Go's, Laurel Canyon, American Jihad, History of the Eagles, Spring Broke and Magic Trip: Ken Kesey's Search for a Kool Place. Her television directing credits include Women of Troy for HBO Sports, The Osbournes: The Price of Reality for the A&E series Culture Shock, Locked In: The Victoria Arlen Story for ESPN's 30 FOR 30 Shorts, CNN's DEATH ROW Stories, NO LIMITS for ESPN's NINE FOR IX series, The Human Behavior Experiments, the Emmy Award-winning series American High, The Travelers, and Sixteen. She has produced and edited several feature documentary films including Oscar-nominated Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Catching Hell, Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, My Trip to Al Qaeda, and Casino Jack and the United States of Money. She was co-producer for the feature documentary Finding Fela and for HBO's Brett Killed Mom: A Sister's Diary. She was consulting producer for the Sundance series Brick City and two feature documentaries The September Issue and Food Chains. She was supervising producer for The Residents and 30 Days. She has edited for Bill Moyers Specials, the Discovery Channel, Sundance Channel, Showtime, and HBO's America Undercover series.





