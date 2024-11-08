News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Disney Reveals 'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour' Summer 2025 Dates

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
Disney Reveals 'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour' Summer 2025 Dates Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and AEG Presents jointly revealed tour dates and ticket sale information for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent line-up of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.

LATEST NEWS

Video: BEHIND THE LINES Documentary Trailer with Laura Dern
Sam Worthington & More Cast in Biblical Thriller BETHLEHEM
'Popular' Number Features Extended Ending in WICKED Movie
Ariana Grande to Talk WICKED on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 14 at 10pm local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning November 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time HERE.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.

The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena) and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena).

The full tour schedule is as follows:

July 17                                 San Diego, CA                 Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 19                                 San Jose, CA                    SAP Center at San Jose

July 20                                 Sacramento, CA            Golden 1 Center

July 22                                 Anaheim, CA                   Honda Center

July 23                                 Los Angeles, CA             Crypto.com Arena

July 25                                 Phoenix, AZ                      Footprint Center

July 26                                 Las Vegas, NV                 T-Mobile Arena

July 28                                 Denver, CO                       Ball Arena

July 30                                 Oklahoma City, OK       Paycom Center

August 1                             Kansas City, MO            T-Mobile Center

August 2                             St. Louis, MO                   Enterprise Center

August 4                             Minneapolis, MN           Target Center

August 5                             Milwaukee, WI                Fiserv Forum

August 6                             Rosemont, IL                   Allstate Arena

August 8                             Indianapolis, IN              Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 9                             Louisville, KY                   KFC Yum! Center

August 10                          Cincinnati, OH               Heritage Bank Center

August 12                          Columbus, OH               Schottenstein Center

August 13                          Cleveland, OH                Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 14                          Pittsburgh, PA                 PPG Paints Arena

August 16                          Toronto, ONT                   Scotiabank Arena

August 17                          Detroit, MI                         Little Caesars Arena

August 19                          Buffalo, NY                       KeyBank Center

August 20                          Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center

August 21                          New York, NY                  Madison Square Garden

August 23                          Belmont Park, NY          UBS Arena

August 24                          Newark, NJ                       Prudential Center

August 25                          Boston, MA                       TD Garden

August 27                          Baltimore, MD                CFG Bank Arena

August 29                          Charlottesville, VA       John Paul Jones Arena

August 30                          Greensboro, NC             First Horizon Coliseum

August 31                          Raleigh, NC                      Lenovo Center

September 2                    Atlanta, GA                       State Farm Arena

September 3                    Nashville, TN                   Bridgestone Arena

September 5                    Tampa, FL                         Amalie Arena

September 6                    Sunrise, FL                       Amerant Bank Arena

September 7                    Orlando, FL                      Kia Center

September 9                    Jacksonville, FL              Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 11                 Birmingham, AL             Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 12                 New Orleans, LA            Smoothie King Center

September 14                 Houston, TX                     Toyota Center

September 15                 Austin, TX                          Moody Center

September 16                 Fort Worth, TX                 Dickies Arena



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos