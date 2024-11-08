Disney Reveals 'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour' Summer 2025 Dates

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time.
Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and AEG Presents jointly revealed tour dates and ticket sale information for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent line-up of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.
An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 14 at 10pm local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning November 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time HERE.
The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.
The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena) and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena).
July 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 19 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
July 20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
July 22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
July 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
July 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
July 26 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
July 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 30 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
August 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
August 2 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
August 4 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
August 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
August 6 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
August 8 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
August 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
August 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
August 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
August 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
August 16 Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena
August 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
August 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
August 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
August 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
August 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
August 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
August 25 Boston, MA TD Garden
August 27 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
August 29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
August 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
August 31 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
September 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
September 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
September 6 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
September 7 Orlando, FL Kia Center
September 9 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
September 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
September 16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
