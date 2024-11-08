Disney Reveals 'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour' Summer 2025 Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and AEG Presents jointly revealed tour dates and ticket sale information for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent line-up of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.

An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 14 at 10pm local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning November 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time HERE.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.

The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena) and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena).

The full tour schedule is as follows:

July 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 19 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

July 20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

July 22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

July 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

July 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

July 26 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

July 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 30 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

August 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

August 2 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

August 4 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

August 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

August 6 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

August 8 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

August 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

August 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

August 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

August 16 Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena

August 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

August 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

August 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

August 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

August 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

August 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

August 25 Boston, MA TD Garden

August 27 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

August 29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

August 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

August 31 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

September 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

September 6 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

September 7 Orlando, FL Kia Center

September 9 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

September 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

September 16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

