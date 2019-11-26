Disney Plus Will Produce New Episodes of THE PROUD FAMILY

Deadline reports that actress Jo Marie Payton, the original Suga Mama, has confirmed that "The Proud Family" will return with new episodes on Disney Plus.

The original series aired for three seasons from 2001-2005 on Disney Channel.

"Yeah, Suga's large and in charge. That's all I've got to say - except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February," said Payton.

The Proud Family was one of very few animated series at the time to center around an African American family. It followed main character Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt, and the everyday rambunctiousness of her friends and family.

Read the original story on Deadline.





