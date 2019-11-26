Disney Plus Will Produce New Episodes of THE PROUD FAMILY

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  
Disney Plus Will Produce New Episodes of THE PROUD FAMILY

Deadline reports that actress Jo Marie Payton, the original Suga Mama, has confirmed that "The Proud Family" will return with new episodes on Disney Plus.

The original series aired for three seasons from 2001-2005 on Disney Channel.

"Yeah, Suga's large and in charge. That's all I've got to say - except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February," said Payton.

The Proud Family was one of very few animated series at the time to center around an African American family. It followed main character Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt, and the everyday rambunctiousness of her friends and family.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Has Been Nominated for Two Grammy Awards
  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo & Ariana Grande Lead Girls' Choice Music Nominations
  • The 2019 DangerMan Hero Awards Show and Concert Celebrates TV's First Black Superheroes
  • Supernatural Beings Announce UM Late-Night Show With Joel Cummins, Jake Cinninger & More
  • Record Store Day's Black Friday Sale Starts Nov. 29
  • See What's New This Week on Apple TV+