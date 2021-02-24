Disney Plus Sets Spring Series & Season Premiere Dates

At today's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Disney+ paneled some of its upcoming series, including the Disney+ Original Series "Big Shot," "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," and presented a Q&A with Kevin Feige, Producer, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, in support of "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier."

The streaming service also unveiled Spring and Summer premiere dates for additional new scripted series including "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Marvel Studios' "Loki," "The Mysterious Benedict Society," "Monsters At Work," "Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life" and "Turner & Hooch." The fan favorite Disney+ Original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," returns for its second season and Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zenimation,'' an animated soundscape experience, premieres its second season on the service this summer. The titles join the previously announced, highly anticipated scripted series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" premiering on Friday, March 19, and "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," coming to the service on Friday, March 26.

Disney+ shared first look images from some of the upcoming Disney+ shows, including "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "The Mysterious Benedict Society," "Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life" and "Turner & Hooch" as well as key art from "Big Shot."

Disney+ launched in late 2019 and quickly propelled to a leading global entertainment streaming service, touting over 94.9 million subscribers around the world as of January 2, 2021. Featuring critically acclaimed Originals, including fan favorite and Golden Globe Nominee for Best Television Series - Drama, "The Mandalorian," and the global phenomenon "Hamilton," nominated for two Golden Globes including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Disney+ provides an unmatched content experience as the dedicated streaming home for Disney's beloved brands.

Disney+'s upcoming premiere dates are as follows:

MARCH

March 19 - "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"

March 26 - "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"

APRIL

April 16 - "Big Shot"

MAY

May 4 - "Star Wars: The Bad Batch"

**Special Premiere Date.** The series will premiere on May 4th with the second episode premiering on Friday, May 7th. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Fridays.

May 14 - "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 2

JUNE

June 11 - "Loki"

June 11 - "Zenimation" Season 2

June 25 - "The Mysterious Benedict Society"

JULY

July 2 - "Monsters at Work"

July 16 - "Turner & Hooch"

July 23 - "Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life"