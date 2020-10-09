Disney & Pixar's SOUL Will Premiere Dec. 25 on Disney Plus

The all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios.

The Walt Disney Company announced today that "Soul," the all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. In international markets where Disney+ isn't currently or soon to be available, "Soul" will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

"Soul" comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the Academy Award®-winning director behind "Inside Out" and "Up," and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of "One Night in Miami." It stars THE VOICE talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar® winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross ("The Social Network").

"The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place - but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things," said Docter, director of "Soul" and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios. " 'Soul' investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."

Over the last six months, marketplace conditions created by the ongoing pandemic, while difficult in so many ways, have also provided an opportunity for innovation in approaches to content distribution. With over 60 million subscribers within the first year of launch, the Disney+ platform is an ideal destination for families and fans to enjoy a marquee Pixar film in their own homes like never before.

Previously scheduled for theatrical release on November 20, 2020, "Soul" was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with multiple upcoming festivals including the British Film Institute's London Film Festival this Sunday.

View More TV Stories Related Articles