Disney+ Originals Coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray Including HAWKEYE, AHSOKA, & More

The Walt Disney Company has revealed that four all-new collector’s editions of popular Disney+ Original series from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios will be available on 4K UHD on December 3. The special must-have releases feature sleek SteelBook® packaging, exclusive concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus content, making them an absolute must-have for fans to add to their collection.

The titles, all to be released on December 3, 2024, are Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season, Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye - The Complete First Season, and Marvel Studios’ Loki - The Complete Second Season. All four titles will be available to pre-order from October 31, 2024.



Like the previous Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios Collector’s Editions released earlier this year (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor Season 1, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1 and Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Season 1), each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD SteelBook® with brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.



Additionally, the four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include breathtaking 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision® along with Atmos® audio, delivering an unforgettable home theater experience with jaw-dropping visuals and immersive, cinematic sound!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season BONUS FEATURES

Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the SECRETS OF Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.

Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season BONUS FEATURES

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye - The Complete First Season BONUS FEATURES

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Marvel Studios’ Loki - The Complete Second Season BONUS FEATURES

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.

Photo credit: Chuck Zlotnick

