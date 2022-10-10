Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Greenlights MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR For Season Two

Disney Greenlights MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR For Season Two

The new series will premiere on February 10.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the highly anticipated animated series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," ahead of the Feb. 10 series premiere on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.

The news, along with a clip from the theme song, "Moon Girl Magic," written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was REVEALED during a "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" panel at New York Comic Con.

The "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on Feb. 10 and will feature songs from the first season. Next summer, fans can also look forward to a brand-new assortment of toys, apparel and more based on the series.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. Equipped with Devil's fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In addition to White, the series stars Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible").

For season two, Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas ("East of La Brea") is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono ("Big Hero 6 The Series") is co-producer and supervising director; Chris Whittier ("Big Hero 6 The Series") and Jose Lopez ("Transformers Prime") are art directors; Rafael Chaidez ("Kung Fu Panda") is producer.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Addison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New SingleAddison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New Single
October 7, 2022

Salt Lake City-based musician Addison Grace announces his sophomore EP Things That Are Bad For Me. 'Pretty Girl,' produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Del Water Gap, Samia), shows a darker, heavier side of the musician as they learn to put themselves above a seemingly perfect, yet ultimately destructive relationship.
Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'
October 7, 2022

Rising pop artist Nessa Barrett confronts industry standards and SoCal toxicity on her raw new single “tired of california.” It’s the latest irresistible anthem from the newcomer’s debut album young forever. “tired of california” is accompanied by a suitably atmospheric music video.
Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'
October 7, 2022

Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem 'New Suit,' describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” 
THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'
October 7, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Listen to the new album now!
Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'
October 7, 2022

A jaunty and percussive tempo drives this satiric take on politics and culture in America in the 21st century; swooping doo-wop vocals play call and response to the lead vocals as the singer pokes a little fun at promises made but never delivered. The singer remains hopeful for the future, even in the midst of the failure of hope.