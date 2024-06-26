Disney Channel's New Animated Comedy PRIMOS Sets Premiere Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new animated comedy series, “Primos,” from Disney Branded Television, premieres with two episodes on Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ next day, Friday, July 26.

Episode premieres will move to Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. EDT beginning Saturday, July 27, with two episodes weekly.

“Primos” is inspired and created by EmmyⓇ Award-nominated Natasha Kline’s (“Big City Greens”) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family. It follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.

Cast: Myrna Velasco voices lead Tater Ramirez Humphrey; Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother, Buela; Cheech Marin as Tater’s grandfather, Pop; and Melissa Villaseñor as Tater’s sister, Nellie Ramirez Humphrey.

Guest Stars: Mark Consuelos as Tío Ivan Ramirez, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez as Tío Diego Perez, Gabriel Iglesias as Tío Gustavo, Ricardo Chavira as Tío Ignacio and more.

Additional cast includes Jim Conroy as Tater’s dad, Bud Humphrey; Michelle Ortiz as Tater’s mom Bibi Ramirez Humphrey; and Liza Koshy as Serena, Tater’s best friend, with Tater’s many cousins voiced by Elizabeth Grullón as Lita, Jonathan Melo as Scooter, Rick Simon as Cousin Bud and Big Nacho, Cristina Vee Valenzuela as Tere and Toñita, Natasha Kline as Gordita and ChaCha, Nomi Ruiz as Tabi, Becca Q. Co as Lot Lot, Ryan Anderson Lopez as Nachito, and Sarah Tubert as Lucita.

From Disney Branded Television, “Primos” is produced by Disney Television Animation. The creative team includes executive producer and creator Natasha Kline, supervising director Shaun Cashman, story editor Karla Sakas Shropshire, producer Philip M. Cohen, art director Ivan Aguirre, series songwriter Alana Da Fonseca and composer Jim Lang.

The first episode of “Primos” will be available on Disney Channel YouTube July 25 and the first two episodes will be available on DisneyNOW beginning July 26.

Starting July 25, DisneyNOW will launch a “Primos” collection that will include a personality-themed quick quiz on web and mobile platforms for fans to discover which character they resemble the most. In addition, the digital coloring experience, “Color Splash,” will have six new coloring pages, patterns and stickers that fans can use to decorate their coloring page creations.

Comments