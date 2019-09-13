Disney+ Begins Production on SAFETY Directed by Reginald Hudlin

Production has begun on Walt Disney Pictures' "Safety," a drama inspired by the uplifting true story of former Clemson safety Ray McElrathbey, in South Carolina. The film, which is directed by Oscar® nominee Reginald Hudlin ("Django Unchained," "Marshall"), written by Randy McKinnon ("Where the Water Runs") and Nick Santora ("Scorpion," "The Fugitive at Quibi") and produced by Mark Ciardi ("Chappaquiddick," "Invincible"), will stream exclusively on Disney+.

"Safety" is the empowering story of Ray McElrathbey, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose faith and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities and play football on scholarship at Clemson University, all while struggling to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr.

"This is a powerful script that touches everyone who reads it; and now we are assembling a cast of wonderful young actors who will bring Ray McElrathbey's amazing true story to life on the screen," says director Reginald Hudlin.

"Safety" will film on locations in both Clemson, South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia before wrapping production in mid-November. The film starsJay Reeves ("All American") as Ray; Thaddeus J. Mixson ("The Grind") as Fahmarr; and Corinne Foxx ("47 Meters Down: Uncaged") as Kaycee.





