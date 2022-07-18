Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney+ Announces MOANA & THE LITTLE MERMAID Sing-Alongs

"Moana” and “The Little Mermaid” will launch on Friday, July 22.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of fan-favorite Disney musicals, including Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" and "The Little Mermaid" on Friday, July 22. The streaming service also shared that five additional Disney+ Sing-Alongs will launch in August. A full list of upcoming releases can be found below.

As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics. The upcoming Sing-Alongs will allow viewers to use their voice "Under the Sea" and discover how far they'll go with Moana.

Disney+ subscribers can keep muttering and mumbling the lyrics to "We DON'T Talk About Bruno" with the Sing-Along version of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning film "Encanto," which is now streaming.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Disney+ Sing-Along Releases

Moana Sing-Along - July 22, 2022
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along - July 22, 2022
The Lion KING (2019) Sing-Along - August 5, 2022
The Lion KING II: Simba's Pride Sing-Along - August 5, 2022
Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along - August 19, 2022
Beauty and the Beast (2017) Sing-Along - August 19, 2022
Tangled Sing-Along - August 19, 2022



