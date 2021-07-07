Discovery Plus Greenlights Real Estate Series With Kendra Wilkinson

As a former resident of the iconic Playboy Mansion, Kendra Wilkinson is no stranger to famous Hollywood homes, and in the newly greenlit discovery+ series, Kendra Sells Hollywood, the television personality, model and best-selling author reveals that she is pursuing her passion for real estate. The six-part docuseries follows Kendra as she joins Douglas Elliman, one of the most successful and competitive real estate firms in Los Angeles. With no prior experience, she relies on her signature humor and fierce determination to learn the ropes and land her first sale. From the sprawling mansions of Beverly Hills to the beach bungalows of Venice, Kendra is ready to take Tinseltown by storm and prove that she has the hustle to make it in real estate. Kendra Sells Hollywood will be available to stream on discovery+ in fall 2021.

"I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans," said Kendra. "Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent," said Kendra. "This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"

"We've enjoyed watching Kendra for years and we're certain that her fun, positive vibe and adventurous, 'let-me-at it' spirit will inspire the best stories in real estate," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, whose team also greenlights home content for discovery+. "Her resilience, savvy and strength is inspiring and, like her millions of social media followers, we'll be watching and rooting for her as she takes on her latest challenge in Kendra Sells Hollywood."

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Photo Credit: Adrian Martin