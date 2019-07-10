Discovery Family Counts Down to the Final 13 Episode Celebration of MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC

On Saturday, August 3 at 11:30a/10:30c, Discovery Family will air the thrilling mid-season premiere of MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, marking just 13 original episodes left in the final season of the hit pop-culture series. New episodes of the Allspark Animation produced animated series will also stream live and on demand on Discovery Family GO, the network's TV Everywhere app.

Leading up to the second half of the season, Discovery Family will drive anticipation for the groundbreaking series finale by airing MY LITTLE PONY episodes during a six-day "Mane 6 Takeover" programming event beginning bright and early on Sunday, July 28 at 6a/5c. Featuring a different iconic pony every day, fans will have the chance to celebrate each of their favorite episodes spotlighting the Mane 6 from the past nine years, including an encore airing of the first half of season nine leading into the mid-season premiere.

In the mid-season premiere titled "The Last Laugh," Pinkie Pie seeks help from her old friend, the super silly Cheese Sandwich ("Weird Al" Yankovic), in finding her life's purpose. Through a brand-new song and a few special surprises, Pinkie Pie is rewarded with a very special revelation.

Launched in 2010, MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted dragon assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends - honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all - the magic of friendship.

MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC is produced by Allspark Animation for Discovery Family. Stephen Davis is the executive producer for Allspark Animation. To learn more, go to www.discoveryfamilychannel.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscFamily and on Twitter @DiscoveryFamily.

