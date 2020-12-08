Discovery+ Celebrates Celebrity Pop-Culture On The New Cake Competition Series CAKEALIKES

It's lights, camera, and action on Monday, January 4th on the new discovery+ comedic cake competition series Cakealikes. This ultimate cake-off challenges three teams of cake artists to create the most epic realistic, life-sized cake replicas of famed celebrities. Using cake and buttercream for every small detail leads to some disastrous and hilarious cake fails, because with sugar and frosting it's a fine line between beauty and botched. Tregaye Fraser along with renowned expert cake sculptor Natalie Sideserf, comedic food commentator Kalen Allen, and a rotating panel of guest judges determine which Cakealike makes the A-list, earning the winner a prize totaling $10,000 and special one-of-a-kind celebrity souvenir. These incredible creations aren't just look-a-likes, they're Cakealikes!

"Audiences devour our cake competitions, and with Cakealikes we're adding a fun, pop-culture twist," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "The skill and intricacy required as the cake artists work to replicate the celebrities from head to toe, all the realistic details in these cakes is truly unlike any other competition, which also leads to unforgettable blunders and comedic cake fails that are sure to entertain."

"We're excited to expand into the competition space at discovery+, a format that thrives on streaming platforms. Cakes are a perfect canvas for artistry and competition to collide, and Cakealikes will show it's not as easy as social media may sometimes make it seem," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy discovery+.

It's celebrities as you've never seen before throughout the six-episode competition as their most famous moments are immortalized in cake. To kick-off the competition, each team must recreate an iconic look of the queen of pop, Lady Gaga. They must nail the details of her most showstopping moments, including her origami dress, the trailblazing meat dress, and a concert outfit requiring countless individual sequins to be piped out of royal icing. In another episode, the artists must tackle an iconic image of Kim Kardashian, from her tight pink spandex minidress, to one of her classic pregnancy looks, and to one of her most memorable red-carpet appearances. But fighting gravity to sculpt Kim's famed hourglass figure with cake will prove very difficult and only one cakealike will land on the top tier.

Throughout the season the cake artists must work as they dress the fabulous RuPaul from head to toe, from full drag to a tightly tailored suit. But disaster strikes worse than a wardrobe malfunction for one of the cakealikes, leaving one team in literal crumbles. In another episodes the CAKE MASTERS face the big challenge of sculpting edible muscles and chiseled abs out of buttercream as they recreate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Plus, the cake artists face Public Enemy #1 Flavor Flav and the Brady Bunch with Maureen McCormick and Christopher Knight as the featured guest judges. These celebrity cakealikes are so realistic and life-like, you'll hardly want to take a bite!

Follow #Cakealikes for more on the competition and get an exclusive look at all the celebrity cakes with Kalen Allen.

