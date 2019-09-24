Derek Theler, Beth Riesgraf, Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson and Aaron Glenane Join the Cast of Paramount Network Series 68 WHISKEY

Derek Theler, Beth Riesgraf, Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson and Aaron Glenane join the cast of Paramount Network's new scripted comedic drama series 68 Whiskey from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. They join previously announced cast members Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy and Nicholas Coombe. Production on the first season of 68 Whiskey is underway with the series scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network in early 2020.

Derek Theler (American Gods, Baby Daddy) joins as series regular and will play Sasquatch.

A member of SecCorp, a privately contracted security force, he's a large man who is oddly quite handsome despite his intimidating appearance and nickname. Theler is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Management and Jackoway Austen.

Beth Riesgraf (Leverage, Complications) will play series regular Major Sonia Holloway. The highest ranking doctor on base, Major Holloway isn't afraid to use her authority. Holloway grew up on Army bases all over the world, is the daughter of a retired general and has her own family back home in the U.S. She maintains an emotionless demeanor to hide the troubling thoughts in the back of her mind. Risegraf is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.

Usman Ally (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, A Series of Unfortunate Events) will play recurring character Captain Hazara, a Pakistani doctor in the British Armed Forces. Captain Haraza has a kind face and empathetic demeanor. He's excellent at keeping calm during the most uncomfortable situations and looks out for the other medics. Ally is represented by Gray Talent Group.

Lamont Thompson (NCIS: LA, The Brink) will play recurring character Colonel Harlan Austin. Stern and unflinching, Harlan is a decorated war hero and in charge of every combat solider and medical staff on the base. He's highly respected and reasonably feared, but seeks out the truth and wants the best for everyone. Thompson is represented by KMR and Main Title Entertainment.

Artur Benson (Shooter, The Road Out of Afghanistan) will play recurring character Khalil. A young Afghan Army private, Khalil works as a medic and as a translator when interacting with locals. Benson is represented by O'Farrell Management.

Aaron Glenane (Picnic at Hanging Rock) will play recurring character Chef Colin Gale. Rugged, covered in tattoos and always wearing a dirty chef's apron, Gale is from the Australian Army, and officiates the illegal boxing matches that take place at the base. Glenane is represented by Innovative Artists.

68 Whiskey is a dark comedic hour following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed "The Orphanage." Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Oscar(R)-winner Brian Grazer serves as an executive producer along with Oscar(R)-winner Ron Howard, Imagine Television Group Chairman Francie Calfo (Empire, Genius), Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey and Emmy(R) Award-nominated series creator Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink, Ally McBeal), who is also set to showrun and write. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, from which 68 Whiskey has been adapted, also executive produces, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel) and Danna Stern (yes Studios).

68 Whiskey will join Paramount Network's scripted roster currently headlined by Yellowstone, cable's #1 original series for a second straight summer co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Kevin Costner and the upcoming projects: Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.





