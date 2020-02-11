Deborah Cox to Star in CARL WEBER'S INFLUENCE On BET Plus

Broadway alum Deborah Cox will star in the upcoming film "Carl Weber's Influence," which will premiere Feb. 20 on BET Plus, according to Black Film.

The story follows the Hudsons, a family of African-American lawyers led by famed attorney Bradley Hudson. Bradley is the Johnnie Cochran of our time; and along with his son Lamont, daughter Desiree and new wife Carla, the Hudsons make up some of the best legal minds in the country. They are going to need it to defend Grammy award-winning singer Savannah against the murder charges of killing her celebrity husband Kyle Kirby.

Trey Haley directs the script adapted by the New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber. Weber, ND Brown, Gregory Anderson and Veronica Nichols are producing.

Roger Gueneveur Smith, Kellita Smith, Columbus Short, Nadine Ellis, Gary Dourdan, Anthony Hamilton, Drew Sidora, Bebe Drake, Broderick Hunter and Todd Anthony round out the cast.

Cox made her Broadway debut in the lead role in Elton John and Tim Rice's musical, Aida. She most recently starred on Broadway in 2013 as Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde, and starred as legendary Josephine Baker in Josephine at Asolo Repertory Theatre in the spring of 2016. In 2017, she starred in the touring production of The Bodyguard as Rachel Marron.

Cox began her recording career as a background singer with Celine Dion, before securing her first recording contract with Clive Davis at Arista Records. She has recorded six award-winning and critically-acclaimed albums, and has written and recorded on numerous celebrated soundtracks. In 2008, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album.

This story was originally reported by Black Film and can be read here.





