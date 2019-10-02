Dean DeBlois Will Direct TREASURE ISLAND at Universal Pictures

Deadline reports that Dean DeBlois will direct a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's 1883 novel "Treasure Island" at Universal Pictures and Mandeville Films.

Evan Spiliotopoulos ("Beauty and the Beast") pens the script, with a story by himself and DeBlois.

Treasure Island tells the story of young Jim Hawkins who is torn between his loyalty to his benefactors and his affection for Pirate Captain Long John Silver as they seek a buried pirate treasure.

DeBlois is best known for his "How To Train Your Dragon" franchise.

Read the original story on Deadline.





