David Tennant and Tom Baker to Star in New DOCTOR WHO Audio Drama

Two past incarnations of the Doctor unite outside of time and space to fight their oldest enemy, the Daleks, in the first of an explosive new full-cast audio drama series from Big Finish Productions!

The audio drama Doctor Who: Out of Time is available to pre-order now here, before its release in August 2020.

Due for release in August 2020, the first volume of Doctor Who: Out of Time sees the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) team up to outwit the Daleks.

The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need.

Occasionally, the Doctor drops in - when he's avoiding his destiny, it's an ideal place to get some perspective. Only, he's already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide.

And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them - or face extermination twice over!

Of being a boyhood DOCTOR WHO fan, actor David Tennant said:

"Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew. I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless."

Producer David Richardson added:

"As fans we're fascinated by the idea of different incarnations of the Doctor meeting, and Out of Time celebrates that. It's a series where pairs of Doctors come together to battle a familiar enemy - and we begin with Tom Baker and David Tennant battling Daleks together. How brilliant is that? And there's lots of exciting combinations yet to come."

