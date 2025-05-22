David E. Kelley to Receive the Visionary Tribute Honor at Gotham TV Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David E. Kelley will receive the Visionary Tribute for Apple TV+’s acclaimed legal thriller Presumed Innocent at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards, taking place live and in person on Monday, June 2nd at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City and livestreaming on Variety’s YouTube channel.

The Visionary Tribute recognizes boundary-pushing work that will inspire the next generation of storytellers. With this tribute, The Gotham will honor both Kelley’s extensive television career and the creation of Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, which transforms one of the most celebrated bestsellers and box office hits into something truly distinctive and gripping.

David E. Kelley is renowned for creating acclaimed legal and medical dramas. After graduating from Princeton University and Boston University School of Law, Kelley briefly practiced law before Steven Bochco hired him as a writer for L.A. Law in 1986, launching his entertainment career. Kelley has created over twenty-five successful series, including Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, The Undoing, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Nine Perfect Strangers, and is currently in production for Apple TV+’s highly anticipated Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Spanning networks and streaming platforms, his work has demonstrated remarkable versatility across decades.

Known for his extraordinary productivity, Kelley has frequently written entire seasons single-handedly. His creative work has earned multiple Emmy® Awards, Peabody Awards, and Golden Globes. His shows are particularly celebrated for addressing complex social issues like racism, sexism, ethical dilemmas in medicine and law, and mental health through compelling characters and thought-provoking storylines.

Now streaming globally on Apple TV+, Presumed Innocent follows a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office when one of its own is suspected of the crime, leaving the accused fighting to keep his family together. After premiering to critical acclaim, the series was renewed for a second season.

It was previously announced that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, will receive Creator Tributes, Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale will receive the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, Brian Tyree Henry will receive the Performer Tribute, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will receive the Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute at the Second Annual Gotham Television Awards. At the inaugural Gotham Television Awards ceremony, Baby Reindeer, a unique exploration of stalking and buried traumas created by and starring Richard Gadd, won Breakthrough Limited Series while Mr. & Mrs. Smith, created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover and inspired by the 2005 spy movie, won Breakthrough Drama Series. Colin from Accounts, the romcom in which two singles are brought together by a car accident involving a dog, took home the Breakthrough Series Comedy award.

The nominations in the twelve competitive award categories were previously announced. The winners will be announced and honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 2nd, which will be livestreamed on Variety’s YouTube channel. The Premier Sponsor of the 2025 Gotham Television Awards is Vanity Fair.

About The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gothams

The Gotham Film & Media Institute presents two annual awards ceremonies celebrating innovative talent both on-screen and behind the scenes in film and television. As the first major event of both awards seasons, The Gothams shine a spotlight on groundbreaking work while advancing the Institute's year-round mission to support independent storytelling.

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

