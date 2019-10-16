David Duchovny Has Joined THE CRAFT Reboot

Deadline reports that Golden Globe-winner David Duchovny has joined the reboot of "The Craft."

Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna and Nicholas Galitzine make up the rest of the cast.

Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write, direct, and executive produce the film. The original film followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.

Duchovny is best known for starring in "The X-Files" and "Californication." He is also a director -- his film "House of D" starred himself and Robin Williams.

Read the original story on Deadline.





