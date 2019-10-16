David Dobrik Leads STREAMY AWARDS Nominees With 11 Nominations - See Full List!
Today dick clark productions, Tubefilter and Youtube announced the nominees for the 9th Annual Streamy Awards. The 2019 awards ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, December 13 and will stream live globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys.
From Lilly Singh to Gordon Ramsay, this year's nominees include a wide range of established and emerging talent leveraging today's digital platforms to entertain, educate, and inspire. As previously announced, the 9th Annual Streamy Awards will also further highlight the contributions of the global creator community with three international awards.
The wide range of Streamy Awards nominees, from musicians and celebrities to gamers and educators, including David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, Lil Nas X, Jada Pinkett Smith (Red Table Talk), Lizzo, Jack Black (JablinskiGames), Ninja and many more.
The full list of the 9th Annual Streamy Awards nominees is included below. Highlights of this year's nominations include:
- iJustine, Marques Brownlee, Sara Dietschy, TechKaboom and Unbox Therapy are nominated for the Streamy Awards' new Technology subject award honoring tech and consumer programming, how-tos, and breakdowns.
- Lilly Singh has the most wins (2) for the First Person award. This year, David Dobrik could win his second consecutive First Person award and could tie Lilly's record.
- The Philip DeFranco Show has won the Streamy Award for News three times and could take home its fourth win for this award.
- For the last two Streamy Awards shows, the Breakout Creator winner has gone on to win at least one Streamy Award in the year following. Emma Chamberlain has the chance to continue the streak if she wins at least one of her three nominations this year.
- Kylie Jenner, Dolan Twins, Naomi Campbell, The Game Master Network and Matt Steffanina are among those helping their partners get nominated for the Collaboration award.
"This year's Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community," said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin. "We're honored to partner with Youtube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale."
"Creators are the heart and soul of YouTube, so we're excited to celebrate and honor their creativity, diversity and hard work," said Jamie Byrne, Director, Creator Partnerships, YouTube. "Together with the Streamys, we've expanded our award categories to even more regions around the world to bring fans some of the biggest and most unforgettable moments from the past year, all from the creators they love."
Streamy Awards nominees and winners are determined by an independent judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry across a wide variety of platforms. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two Audience Choice categories - Creator of the Year and Show of the Year - leading up to the live show on December 13. Voting will open in the coming weeks with more information to follow.
The Streamy Awards ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, December 13 and will stream LIVE globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys.
NOMINEES FOR THE 9TH ANNUAL STREAMY AWARDS
AUDIENCE CHOICE
Creator of the Year
Collins Key
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Loren Gray
MrBeast
Ninja
Safiya Nygaard
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau
Show of the Year
Chicken Girls
Escape the Night: Season 4
The Game Master
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones
The Philip DeFranco Show
REACT
Red Table Talk
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
The Try Guys
OVERALL
Action or Sci-Fi
Huluween
Mordeo • CryptTV
Sam and Colby
Super Science Friends
Weird City
Animated
Andrei Terbea
Danny Casale
gen:LOCK
illymation
TheOdd1sOut
Breakout Creator
Danny Gonzalez
Joana Ceddia
LARRAY
Lizzy Capri
MrBeast
Comedy
Anwar Jibawi
CalebCity
Gus Johnson
Hannah Stocking
Jack Douglass
Documentary
The Brave • Great Big Story
BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post
The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson
Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents
First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
JablinskiGames
Simply Nailogical
Tana Mongeau
International: Asia Pacific
ACAU Youtube (Korea)
Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)
Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
RackaRacka (Australia)
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)
International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
L'atelier de Roxane (France)
MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Stacia Mar (Russia)
International: Latin America
Camila Loures (Brazil)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
enchufetv (Ecuador)
kevsho (Argentina)
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)
SERIES
Indie Series
Beef in Brentwood
Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO
The Feels
Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood
Scripted Series
Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers
Chicken Girls • Brat TV
How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV
Two Sides
You Decide • DeStorm Power
Unscripted Series
Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa
I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla
Middle Ground • Jubilee
Phone Swap
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT
Beauty
Brad Mondo
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Jeffree Star
Nikita Dragun
Dance
Dytto
Kyle Hanagami
Matt Steffanina
Nicole Laeno
WilldaBeast Adams
Fashion
bestdressed
Koleen Diaz
PatrickStarrr
Sierra Schultzzie
With Love, Leena
Food
Binging with Babish
Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning
Gordon Ramsay
Rosanna Pansino
Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo
Gaming
The Completionist
DashieGames
The Game Theorists
Girlfriend Reviews
PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
Doctor Mike
The Fitness Marshall
Jay Shetty
Kati Morton
Prince Ea
Kids and Family
Chad Wild Clay
Guava Juice
The Holderness Family
JoJo Siwa
The LaBrant Fam
Lifestyle
Brent Rivera
Bretman Rock
Niki and Gabi
Rickey Thompson
Safiya Nygaard
News
Business Insider Today
NowThis
The Philip DeFranco Show
Some More News
The Young Turks
Pop Culture
Fan Survey • Teen Vogue
Hot Ones • First We Feast
IMDb Me • IMDb
REACT
Sneaker Shopping • Complex
Science and Education
AntsCanada
Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell
Mark Rober
Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce
SciShow
Sports
Deestroying
Donut Media
Kristopher London
The NBA Storyteller
People Are Awesome
Technology
iJustine
Marques Brownlee
Sara Dietschy
TechKaboom
Unbox Therapy
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
DrLupo
Ninja
shroud
Tfue
Twitch Rivals
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Conan Gray
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Tecca
Lizzo
PODCAST
Podcast
H3 Podcast
Impaulsive
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
PERFORMANCE
Acting
Annie LeBlanc - Chicken Girls
Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero
DeStorm Power - You Decide
Raney Branch - Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Tim Manley - The Feels
Collaboration
David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner - SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik
Molly Burke and Dolan Twins - Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke
PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell - NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr
Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network - World's Largest Youtube Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo
Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina - 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi
Ensemble Cast
Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa
MrBeast
The Try Guys
The Valleyfolk
Vlog Squad • David Dobrik
CRAFT
Cinematography
Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim - Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo
Devin Graham - devinsupertramp
Jake Koehler - DALLMYD
Josh Cassidy - Deep Look
Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon
Costume Design
Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero
Marc Littlejohn - Welcome to Daisyland
Morgan Christensen - Epic Rap Battles of History
Olivia Hines - Escape the Night: Season 4
Samantha Rhodes - Lindsey Stirling
Directing
Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero
Cole Bennett - Lyrical Lemonade
David Dobrik - David Dobrik
Hannah Lehman - Two Sides
Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller - Lindsey Stirling
Editing
David Dobrik - David Dobrik
Elle Mills - ElleOfTheMills
Emma Chamberlain - emma chamberlain
Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants - The Game Theorists
Steve Grubel - Escape the Night: Season 4
Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals
Caleb Natale - Caleb Natale
Jody Steel - Jody Steel
Kevin Parry - Kevin Parry
Martin R. - Buttered Side Down
Writing
Alex Ernst - Alex Ernst
Jae Richards, Trey Richards - 4YE Comedy
Kyle Exum - Kyle Exum
Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin - Epic Rap Battles of History
Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges - Thomas Sanders
SOCIAL GOOD
Company or Brand
Ellen & Cheerios - DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler
WWE - Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Zillow - Finding Home in America • ATTN:
Creator
21 Savage - Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled
King Bach - RuJohn Foundation
Markiplier - My Friend's Place
Nonprofit or NGO
Explore.org
It Gets Better Project
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - St. Jude PLAY LIVE
BRAND
Winners previously announced
Brand Engagement
Winner: Chipotle + David Dobrik - Chipotle • Collab
#FindMyiD - Clinique
Barbie - Mattel Digital Engagement Group
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad - SeatGeek
Peace Props - Peace Tea
Branded Content: Series
Winner: The Purple Boys - Purple • Tim and Eric
Cold As Balls - Old Spice
Road to Wizdom - AARP • Washington Wizards
Science of Mortal Kombat - Mortal Kombat • Because Science
Will It Clog? - Liquid-Plumr • VAT19
Branded Content: Video
Winner: Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials - Marc Jacobs Beauty
Jurassic World as a CHAIN REACTION Machine - Jurassic World • WatchMojo
Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp - United States Marine Corps
Rabbit Hole - HTC Vive • FaZe Clan
The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google - Google I/O
Emerging Platform
Winner: Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me A Joke' - Amazon Alexa
#findyourmagic - The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield - MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings
Tasty x eko - Walmart • BuzzFeed
WrestleMania Kickoff - WWE
Influencer Campaign
Winner: #MyTruth #MyCalvins - Calvin Klein
Chipotle + David Dobrik - Chipotle
David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad - SeatGeek
Look, there's no reason not to use Honey - Honey
Ryan's World x Colgate - Colgate • Ryan ToysReview
Social Good Campaign
Winner: Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) - AT&T It Can Wait • FBE
Because of You - Ad Council • Brat
Finding Home in America - Zillow • ATTN:
Generation Good - Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network
Let's Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) - We Are Sikhs • Funny Or Die