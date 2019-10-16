David Dobrik Leads STREAMY AWARDS Nominees With 11 Nominations - See Full List!

Today dick clark productions, Tubefilter and Youtube announced the nominees for the 9th Annual Streamy Awards. The 2019 awards ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, December 13 and will stream live globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys.



From Lilly Singh to Gordon Ramsay, this year's nominees include a wide range of established and emerging talent leveraging today's digital platforms to entertain, educate, and inspire. As previously announced, the 9th Annual Streamy Awards will also further highlight the contributions of the global creator community with three international awards.



The wide range of Streamy Awards nominees, from musicians and celebrities to gamers and educators, including David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, Lil Nas X, Jada Pinkett Smith (Red Table Talk), Lizzo, Jack Black (JablinskiGames), Ninja and many more.



The full list of the 9th Annual Streamy Awards nominees is included below. Highlights of this year's nominations include:

iJustine, Marques Brownlee, Sara Dietschy, TechKaboom and Unbox Therapy are nominated for the Streamy Awards' new Technology subject award honoring tech and consumer programming, how-tos, and breakdowns.

Lilly Singh has the most wins (2) for the First Person award. This year, David Dobrik could win his second consecutive First Person award and could tie Lilly's record.

The Philip DeFranco Show has won the Streamy Award for News three times and could take home its fourth win for this award.

For the last two Streamy Awards shows, the Breakout Creator winner has gone on to win at least one Streamy Award in the year following. Emma Chamberlain has the chance to continue the streak if she wins at least one of her three nominations this year.

Kylie Jenner, Dolan Twins, Naomi Campbell, The Game Master Network and Matt Steffanina are among those helping their partners get nominated for the Collaboration award.



"This year's Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community," said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin. "We're honored to partner with Youtube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale."



"Creators are the heart and soul of YouTube, so we're excited to celebrate and honor their creativity, diversity and hard work," said Jamie Byrne, Director, Creator Partnerships, YouTube. "Together with the Streamys, we've expanded our award categories to even more regions around the world to bring fans some of the biggest and most unforgettable moments from the past year, all from the creators they love."



Streamy Awards nominees and winners are determined by an independent judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry across a wide variety of platforms. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two Audience Choice categories - Creator of the Year and Show of the Year - leading up to the live show on December 13. Voting will open in the coming weeks with more information to follow.



The Streamy Awards ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, December 13 and will stream LIVE globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys.



For more information, visit www.streamys.org. Join the conversation on social media with #streamys and be sure to follow Streamy Awards on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.



The 9th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions' Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.



The Streamy Awards are brought to you by Universal Pictures' Black Christmas, a timely new take on the cult horror classic from Blumhouse Productions, in theaters Friday, December 13, 2019.



NOMINEES FOR THE 9TH ANNUAL STREAMY AWARDS

AUDIENCE CHOICE



Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau



Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys



OVERALL



Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo • CryptTV

Sam and Colby

Super Science Friends

Weird City



Animated

Andrei Terbea

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut



Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

MrBeast



Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

Jack Douglass



Documentary

The Brave • Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post

The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson

Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents



First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau



International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)



International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L'atelier de Roxane (France)

MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)



International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)



SERIES



Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO

The Feels

Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood



Scripted Series

Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers

Chicken Girls • Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide • DeStorm Power



Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla

Middle Ground • Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh • WOWPresents



SUBJECT



Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

Nikita Dragun



Dance

Dytto

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams



Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

PatrickStarrr

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena



Food

Binging with Babish

Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo



Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

The Game Theorists

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz



Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Jay Shetty

Kati Morton

Prince Ea



Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

JoJo Siwa

The LaBrant Fam



Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

Rickey Thompson

Safiya Nygaard



News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

The Young Turks



Pop Culture

Fan Survey • Teen Vogue

Hot Ones • First We Feast

IMDb Me • IMDb

REACT

Sneaker Shopping • Complex



Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell

Mark Rober

Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce

SciShow



Sports

Deestroying

Donut Media

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome



Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy



SOCIAL VIDEO



Live Streamer

DrLupo

Ninja

shroud

Tfue

Twitch Rivals



MUSIC



Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Tecca

Lizzo



PODCAST



Podcast

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash



PERFORMANCE



Acting

Annie LeBlanc - Chicken Girls

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

DeStorm Power - You Decide

Raney Branch - Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley - The Feels



Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner - SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins - Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell - NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network - World's Largest Youtube Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina - 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi



Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

Vlog Squad • David Dobrik



CRAFT



Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim - Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Devin Graham - devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler - DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy - Deep Look

Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon



Costume Design

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn - Welcome to Daisyland

Morgan Christensen - Epic Rap Battles of History

Olivia Hines - Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes - Lindsey Stirling



Directing

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett - Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik - David Dobrik

Hannah Lehman - Two Sides

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller - Lindsey Stirling



Editing

David Dobrik - David Dobrik

Elle Mills - ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain - emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants - The Game Theorists

Steve Grubel - Escape the Night: Season 4



Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals

Caleb Natale - Caleb Natale

Jody Steel - Jody Steel

Kevin Parry - Kevin Parry

Martin R. - Buttered Side Down



Writing

Alex Ernst - Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards - 4YE Comedy

Kyle Exum - Kyle Exum

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin - Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges - Thomas Sanders



SOCIAL GOOD



Company or Brand

Ellen & Cheerios - DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler

WWE - Connor's Cure - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Zillow - Finding Home in America • ATTN:



Creator

21 Savage - Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled

King Bach - RuJohn Foundation

Markiplier - My Friend's Place



Nonprofit or NGO

Explore.org

It Gets Better Project

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - St. Jude PLAY LIVE



BRAND

Winners previously announced



Brand Engagement

Winner: Chipotle + David Dobrik - Chipotle • Collab

#FindMyiD - Clinique

Barbie - Mattel Digital Engagement Group

David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad - SeatGeek

Peace Props - Peace Tea



Branded Content: Series

Winner: The Purple Boys - Purple • Tim and Eric

Cold As Balls - Old Spice

Road to Wizdom - AARP • Washington Wizards

Science of Mortal Kombat - Mortal Kombat • Because Science

Will It Clog? - Liquid-Plumr • VAT19



Branded Content: Video

Winner: Snoop Dogg x NikkieTutorials - Marc Jacobs Beauty

Jurassic World as a CHAIN REACTION Machine - Jurassic World • WatchMojo

Michelle Khare: Challenge Accepted: I Tried Marine Bootcamp - United States Marine Corps

Rabbit Hole - HTC Vive • FaZe Clan

The Try Guys Try 13 Future Technologies At Google - Google I/O



Emerging Platform

Winner: Jimmy Fallon 'Tell Me A Joke' - Amazon Alexa

#findyourmagic - The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield - MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings

Tasty x eko - Walmart • BuzzFeed

WrestleMania Kickoff - WWE



Influencer Campaign

Winner: #MyTruth #MyCalvins - Calvin Klein

Chipotle + David Dobrik - Chipotle

David Dobrik x SeatGeek: Becoming a Member of the VlogSquad - SeatGeek

Look, there's no reason not to use Honey - Honey

Ryan's World x Colgate - Colgate • Ryan ToysReview



Social Good Campaign

Winner: Teens React to Texting and Driving (Distracted Driving) - AT&T It Can Wait • FBE

Because of You - Ad Council • Brat

Finding Home in America - Zillow • ATTN:

Generation Good - Cheerios • Ellen Digital Network

Let's Talk About Turbans (Gasp!) - We Are Sikhs • Funny Or Die





