David Bromstad, Tyler Florence Join Lineup of Guest Stars for EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION on HGTV

HGTV has added two more special guest stars to THE LINEUP for its epic reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition-HGTV's David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) and Food Network's Tyler Florence (The Great Food Truck Race). With award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson leading the charge, David and Tyler will work alongside volunteers and other experts, including the show's regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe, to help execute extraordinary, life-changing home transformations for families.



"I loved watching the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and seeing the impact it had on families," said Tyler. "It's surreal that now I get to be a part of this incredible series and, of course, break in the new kitchen with an amazing meal for the family."



"It's an absolute dream to be a part of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," said David. "HGTV is helping so many special families in this series, and I couldn't miss the opportunity to join in on one of the home builds."



The HGTV spin on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is scheduled to air in early 2020. The network will continue to announce more guest stars throughout production of the series, which will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and stunning home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping-all completed in record time while THE FAMILY is sent away.



"We've added two more dynamic stars to the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reno team," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "David and Tyler will join the massive crew and volunteer effort on the ground to help create even more incredible home renovations for local community heroes, so there are some very special moments in store for all of us."



Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC for nine successful seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO.



The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.



