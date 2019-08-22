Dark Star Pictures Acquires North American Rights to Johannes Nyholm's KOKO-DI KOKO-DA

Dark Star Pictures has announced today that it has acquired North American rights to Johannes Nyholm's KOKO-DI KOKO-DA. The company is planning a November theatrical release followed by VOD and DVD release.

The film has excited audiences and critics at festivals including: Sundance Film Festival, Rotterdam Film Festival, Seattle Film Festival, Karlovy Vary Film Festival and most recently Fantasia Film Festival 2019 (WINNER! AQCC-Camera Lucida Prize) and will soon screen at Fantastic Fest 2019 and Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2019.

Critically acclaimed fantasy horror film KOKO-DI KOKO-DA comes from writer/director Johannes Nyholm, who helmed genre festival hit THE GIANT.

Elin (Katarina Jakobson) and Tobias (Leif Edlund) are a happily married couple who regularly vacation with their young daughter. THE FAMILY is on a dreamy holiday when an innocuous case of food poisoning derails their plans and forever alters the course of their lives. Three years later, the once loving couple is on the road again to go camping, looking for one last chance to go back to the way things used to be. But what once was is lost, and our characters instead find themselves having to relive the same nightmarish events, as that day and the horrors it brings repeat themselves infinitely. Together, they must overcome their trauma, reconcile with their past and fight for their lives. Over, and over, and over again.

Theatrical openings will include Los Angeles, New York, and more to be announced. The deal was negotiated by Dark Star President Michael Repsch and Stray Dogs Managing Director Nathan Fischer on behalf of the filmmakers.

"Koko-di Koko-da is a brilliantly crafted view on how we handle grief, encapsulated in a unique horror plot with some of the most memorable villains we have seen in a long time. Dark Star is ecstatic to be bringing audiences what we feel is the most unique and haunting genre film of 2019," commented Repsch.





