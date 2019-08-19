Dan Stevens Joins Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in EUROVISION

Dan Stevens has joined Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the Netflix comedy Eurovision, according to Deadline.

Eurovision, a spoof about the European singing contest, is currently in production in the UK and Iceland.

Stevens will star as Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant. Ferrell and McAdams play aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir with Brosnan aboard as Erick Erickssong, Lars' father and 'the most handsome man in Iceland'.

Ferrell has scripted with Andrew Steele and produces with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy for Gary Sanchez Productions. Adam McKay is executive producer.

The 64th edition of Eurovision had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May this year, where The Netherlands triumphed with the song 'Arcade', performed by Duncan Laurence. The first Eurovision was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. This year 41 countries competed for the prize.

Stevens broke out with his role in hit ITV series Downton Abbey. he also starred in the live-action film BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and in the FX series Legion. He will next be seen in Lucy In The Sky, Call Of The Wild, Rental and Blithe Spirit upcoming.

Read the original article on Deadline.





