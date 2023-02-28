Damian Lewis to Return to Hit Drama Series BILLIONS for Season Seven

SHOWTIME has announced that Emmy winner Damian Lewis will return as fan-favorite Bobby "Axe" Axelrod to season seven for six of the twelve episodes of the acclaimed drama series BILLIONS, starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff.

Currently in production in New York City, BILLIONS will return later this year. Toney Goins, who plays Philip has been upped to series regular in season seven.

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. BILLIONS also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey and Daniel Breaker.

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on SHOWTIME. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #Billions.

Photo: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME