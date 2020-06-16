Dame Helen Mirren To Narrate American Humane's Upcoming Documentary ESCAPE FROM EXTINCTION

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, today announced Helen Mirren has narrated its soon to be released documentary, "Escape from Extinction," expected to be released this fall.

The organization's first feature documentary "Escape from Extinction," directed and produced by Matthew Brady of MRB Productions, showcases the critical efforts Certified Zoos and Aquariums are undertaking to preserve millions of species on the verge of disappearing forever. It will draw significant attention to the dire circumstances facing animals today and illustrate how certified zoos and aquariums are saving endangered species.

According to a recent United Nations report, there are currently one million plant and animal species on the verge of extinction. The film comes amidst a global pandemic that many believe to have been caused by the trafficking and consumption of exotic ANIMALS.

"During this current global crisis, we are seeing an uptick in poaching and slaughtering of some of the world's most endangered megafauna, which underscores the critical need to rapidly increase conservation efforts across the world," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, who is also an executive producer on the film. "Certified zoos and aquariums are on the frontline of saving species around the world through conservation, rescue breeding and environmental awareness. You can't protect what you don't love, and you can't love what you don't know. We at American Humane are so thankful to Helen for joining us in telling this critical story of survival, while educating others on how to be advocates for animal welfare."

Mirren is an accomplished actress with an international career that spans stage, screen and television. One of the world's most distinguished and celebrated actresses for more than a half-century, Mirren has won many awards for her powerful and versatile performances including an Academy Award for Best Actress, the Tony Award for Best Actress and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. She is among those in the select category of performers who have attained the Triple Crown of Acting.

For more information, visit American Humane's conservation program and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates on the film.

