Dabney Coleman To Guest Star on Season Two Finale of YELLOWSTONE

Dabney Coleman is set to guest star on the season two finale of Yellowstone, according to Deadline. Coleman will appear in a flashback scene in next week's season finale.

Coleman will portray John Dutton Sr., the father of Kevin Costner's character, in the episode titled "Sins of the Father."

Kevin Costner returns to the ranch as the Dutton family fights for its survival in "Yellowstone" Season 2, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD November 5, 2019 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

From writer/director Taylor Sheridan, "Yellowstone" is an engrossing family drama that follows the epic story of a multi-generational family that controls the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. In Season 2, John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes) and the rest of the clan battle constant encroachment from ruthless enemies on all sides.

The impressive cast list for "Yellowstone" also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. Neal McDonough joined the cast for Season 2.

A huge hit with viewers, "Yellowstone" is the most-watched original cable entertainment telecast this summer. The second season debut episode drew 5M+ viewers in Live+3, surpassing the series premiere by 6%. The show has already been renewed for a third season on Paramount Network.

The Season 2 finale of "Yellowstone" airs on Paramount Network Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 p.m., ET/PT.

Read the original article on Deadline.





