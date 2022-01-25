Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The film will be released on March 15.

Jan. 25, 2022 Â 
DREAM A LITTLE DREAM Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Starring Academy AwardÂ® Winner Jason Robards (All The President's Men, Parenthood, Magnolia), Dream a Little Dream is the next cult classic in the Vestron Video Collectors' series, arriving on Blu-rayâ„¢ and Digital March 15th from Lionsgate.

The body-swap comedy stars Academy AwardÂ® Nominee Piper Laurie (The Hustler, Carrie, TV's "Twin Peaks"), Corey Feldman (Stand By Me, The Goonies, The Lost Boys), Corey Haim (The Lost Boys, License to Drive, Lucas), Harry Dean Stanton (Repo Man, Alien), and Meredith Salenger (The Journey of Natty Gann, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, Lake Placid). Dream a Little Dream includes new bonus features and will be available Blu-ray and Digital for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

Bobby has everything a young guy should: a good buddy, a girlfriend, and parents who love him. When the older couple down the street try a transcendental experiment to extend their lives, they quite literally become trapped in the teen's bodies.

This teen comedy has a great cast including the two Coreys - Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, as well as Harry Dean Stanton (Repo Man, Alien), Piper Laurie (Carrie), and Jason Robards (Magnolia).

Bonus Features

Interviews: "Young at Heart" - An Interview with Actor Corey Feldman
"When Lightning Strikes" - An Interview with Executive Producer Lawrence Kasanoff
Theatrical Trailers
TV Spots
Stills Gallery


