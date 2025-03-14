DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES: SLAYSIAN ROYALE Joins Drag Race Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand new series is entering the Drag Race universe: “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.” A twist on the “Vs. The World” format popularized by “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World” and “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World,” “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” will see fan-favorite queens from previous seasons of “Drag Race Philippines” take on Asian queens from across the global franchise in a battle for the crown. The new series is set to premiere worldwide exclusively on WOW Presents Plus later this year.

“Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” will build off of the wildly popular “Drag Race Philippines” format. Across three seasons, the originating series has been praised for its unique twists on fan-favorite challenges and tropes, all while celebrating the distinctive Filipino drag culture and community. Most recently, reigning season three winner Maxie won the title of the Philippines’ Drag Superstar, joining the Winner’s Circle alongside previously crowned queens Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat.

“Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” is the latest addition to the Emmy-award winning Drag Race franchise. The record-breaking global phenomenon, produced by World of Wonder, has seen successful adaptations in over 16 countries, including Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Down Under (Australia / New Zealand) and more.

Drag Race Philippines is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Alex Godinez - Lopez and Maricel Ticar Santos serve as Executive Producers on the series.

