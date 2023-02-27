DR. PIMPLE POPPER & More to Return to TLC in April

This spring, six popular and eagerly anticipated TLC series will return to television bringing more of the heartfelt, familial and, at times, dramatic moments that viewers love and crave.

TLC kick-started 2023 in high gear claiming three of the top five non-sports, ad-supported cable programs with P25-54 (Sister Wives, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 1000lb Sisters) and remains the #1 primetime, non-sports ad-supported cable network for women 25-54, an accolade the network has held for the past three years.

Fan-favorite series returning to TLC this spring:

DR. PIMPLE POPPER: Premieres on Wednesday, April 5 at 9pm ET/PT

It's a new season of pokes, prods and pops like you've never seen before. Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee is no stranger to extreme and unusual skin issues, but these cases include some firsts. Dr. Lee must make a special house call to see a woman with stasis dermatitis so severe she's at risk of losing both legs. In another case, she treats a man whose back and face are covered in hundreds of lipoma tumors.

This season pulls back the curtain a little more on Dr. Lee's personal and professional life as we get to know the woman behind the scalpel. Dr. Lee's work is more than skin deep - she jumps at every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin. For those who have lost all hope for any chance at a normal life - DR. PIMPLE POPPER is here. Join the conversation using #DrPimplePopper. DR. PIMPLE POPPER is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE: Premieres Monday, April 17 at 8pm ET/PT

It's an all-new season of 90 DAY FIANCE love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in Season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say "I do," but a past relationship threatens their union. Famous for intervening in her children's love lives on THE FAMILY CHANTEL, Pedro and Nicole's mother Lidia has been set up with Scott whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.

Pregnant Jessica and Juan prepare for a new chapter together, but rumors of infidelity are a cause for concern. Nudist Jordan likes to bare all, but her partner Everton is anything but open. Successful doctor April and much-younger Valentin are madly in love, but her dominance is an ongoing problem for him. And finally, Matt met Ana in an online chat group, but will their love survive real world temptations? Join the conversation using #90DayFiance. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

YOU, ME & MY EX: Premieres Monday, April 17 at 9pm ET/PT

How do you manage your relationship when your partner is uncomfortably close with their ex? This season, two new groups join THE LINEUP of relationship narratives that give new meaning to the phrase "three's a crowd." From venturing off to an all-expenses paid couples retreat to sponge baths, living together and co-parenting, nothing is off limits for these once romantic, ex-couple, best friends.

However, when these bizarrely close friendships begin threatening the NOW relationship, are they able to give each other up? Can any of these relationships find a compromise or will it ultimately end in having to choose one or the other? Join the conversation using #YouMeAndMyEx. YOU, ME & MY EX is produced by Bodega Pictures for TLC.

7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS: Premieres on Tuesday, April 18 at 9pm ET/PT

Relationships and major life events take center stage this season. Determined to make sense of her last failed relationship, Anna undergoes therapy to gain a better understanding of herself and to overcome some of the difficulties she's been encountering in both love and life.

After moving back home, Jonah gets back on track with big plans for his future, committed to finance school and his girlfriend despite Amber's concerns about their relationship. Meanwhile, Alex is head over heels in love with his new girlfriend and plans a special birthday trip to Ohio to visit her. Emma shifts focus towards her career and growing her own business with a little help from the family.

Liz and Brice can't wait to finally move in together, but Trent and Amber put the brakes on their dream home. Finally, Amber, Trent, Alex and Emma head to Finland for an epic family vacation to visit their former exchange student, Joose. Join the conversation using #7LittleJohnstons. 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS: Premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10pm ET/PT

Navigating life with 14 kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples, is never easy. But with the kids getting older and the house getting smaller, Karen and Deon are faced with more challenges than ever before. House hunting for a home for 16 isn't easy, and the overcrowding at the current Derrico household is causing Deon's OCD to go through the roof.

Darian's quest for teenage independence leads her to seek out her first job. Deon takes on the task of teaching the triplets how to ride a bike. Karen starts a clothing line, and Deon goes on a diet. GG's health battle continues as she faces her cancer head on - along with the online dating world.

When a long-lost relative reaches out, claiming to be GG's grandson and Deon's nephew, the Derricos head to Deon's hometown of Detroit, IN SEARCH OF the truth. No matter what lies ahead, the Derricos will face it together, doubling down on all the love and fun it takes to raise this unique family. Join the conversation using #TheDerricos. DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS is produced by Big City TV, part of The Content Group, for TLC.

SAVE MY SKIN: Premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 9pm ET/PT

Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne is busier than ever as patients arrive from near and far seeking help for their extreme skin ailments. Examples include uncontrollable psoriasis, disfiguring keloids, and massive lipomas. There are also a few mystery conditions that put Emma's skin sleuthing skills to THE TEST in order to transform not only her patients' skin, but also their lives.

Using cutting-edge technology and tried and tested methods of popping, slicing, and squeezing, she helps people get their lives back. The physical transformations are staggering as Dr. Emma helps people living with extreme skin conditions achieve life-changing results. Join the conversation using #SaveMySkin. SAVE MY SKIN is produced by Full Fat Television Limited, with Bright Spot Content and All3Media America producing for TLC.

