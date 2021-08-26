DOWNTON ABBEY Sequel Debuts Title, DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA

Focus Features and Carnival Films announce the new title of the highly anticipated DOWNTON ABBEY film sequel: DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. Formerly titled DOWNTON ABBEY 2, the film will be released in the United States on Friday, March 18, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release internationally on the same date.

The original principal cast have returned for the second film along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is directing. The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the KING and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

A new era begins. The entire Downton cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining. See the film only in theaters March 18, 2022.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.