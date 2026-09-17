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DOWNRIGHT DELICIOUS WITH YO-YO to Air New Episode on aspireTV

Yolanda Whitaker hosts the cooking series with recipes ranging from French Bread Pizza to Barbecue Chicken Pizza.

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DOWNRIGHT DELICIOUS WITH YO-YO to Air New Episode on aspireTV

aspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will air a new episode of the popular cooking series Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo at 8pm ET. The series is hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda 'Yo-Yo' Whitaker.

From the ultimate party appetizer, the classic 7-Layer Dip, to authentic Enchiladas and from savory, tender Baby Back Ribs to West Coast classics like over-the-top Chili Cheese Fries, Yo-Yo is whipping up dishes that everyone will enjoy. Other recipes featured this season include Loaded Nachos, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese, a Jerk Mushroom Melt, French Bread Pizza, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Jalapenos and Catfish Etouffee.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo is executive produced by Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions, along with Yolanda Whitaker.

Episode 407 | 'Pizza 2 Ways'

In this episode, Yo-Yo tackles two distinct styles of pizza that are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend gathering. First up, it's a traditional French Bread Pizza. Yo-Yo starts with a crusty, golden-brown baguette, using it as the perfect vessel for a rich, herb-infused tomato sauce. She layers on thick slices of fresh mozzarella. Then, things get smoky and savory as Yo-Yo pivots to his Ultimate BBQ Chicken Pizza. This version is all about the layers. She replaces the traditional red sauce with a tangy, bold barbecue base, topping it with tender shredded chicken, red onions, and a generous blend of smoked provolone and mozzarella.

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