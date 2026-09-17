DOWNRIGHT DELICIOUS WITH YO-YO to Air New Episode on aspireTV
Yolanda Whitaker hosts the cooking series with recipes ranging from French Bread Pizza to Barbecue Chicken Pizza.
aspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will air a new episode of the popular cooking series Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo at 8pm ET. The series is hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda 'Yo-Yo' Whitaker.
From the ultimate party appetizer, the classic 7-Layer Dip, to authentic Enchiladas and from savory, tender Baby Back Ribs to West Coast classics like over-the-top Chili Cheese Fries, Yo-Yo is whipping up dishes that everyone will enjoy. Other recipes featured this season include Loaded Nachos, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese, a Jerk Mushroom Melt, French Bread Pizza, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Jalapenos and Catfish Etouffee.
Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo is executive produced by Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions, along with Yolanda Whitaker.
Episode 407 | 'Pizza 2 Ways'
In this episode, Yo-Yo tackles two distinct styles of pizza that are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend gathering. First up, it's a traditional French Bread Pizza. Yo-Yo starts with a crusty, golden-brown baguette, using it as the perfect vessel for a rich, herb-infused tomato sauce. She layers on thick slices of fresh mozzarella. Then, things get smoky and savory as Yo-Yo pivots to his Ultimate BBQ Chicken Pizza. This version is all about the layers. She replaces the traditional red sauce with a tangy, bold barbecue base, topping it with tender shredded chicken, red onions, and a generous blend of smoked provolone and mozzarella.
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