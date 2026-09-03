DOWNRIGHT DELICIOUS WITH YO-YO to Air New Episode on AspireTV

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AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will air a new episode of the popular cooking series Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo tonight at 8pm ET.

The series is hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda 'Yo-Yo' Whitaker.

From the ultimate party appetizer, the classic 7-Layer Dip, to authentic Enchiladas and from savory, tender Baby Back Ribs to West Coast classics like over-the-top Chili Cheese Fries, Yo-Yo is whipping up dishes that everyone will enjoy. Other recipes featured this season include Loaded Nachos, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese, a Jerk Mushroom Melt, French Bread Pizza, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Jalapenos and Catfish Etouffee.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo is executive produced by Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions, along with Yolanda Whitaker.

On this season of Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo...

Episode 405 | 'Over The Top Comfort'

In this episode, Yo-Yo transforms a classic comfort dish into a bold, spicy masterpiece. Yo-Yo brings her signature energy and good vibes to the kitchen as she prepares a Spicy Buffalo Mac and Cheese. The episode focuses on creating a 'satisfying and delicious' meal that blends the heat of buffalo wings with the creamy indulgence of homemade pasta. It doesn't get any better or more delicious than this.

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