DOWNRIGHT DELICIOUS WITH YO-YO to Air New Episode on aspireTV

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aspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will air a new episode of the popular cooking series Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo tonight at 8pm ET.

The show is hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda 'Yo-Yo' Whitaker. From the ultimate party appetizer, the classic 7-Layer Dip, to authentic Enchiladas and from savory, tender Baby Back Ribs to West Coast classics like over-the-top Chili Cheese Fries, Yo-Yo is whipping up dishes that everyone will enjoy. Other recipes featured this season include Loaded Nachos, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese, a Jerk Mushroom Melt, French Bread Pizza, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Jalapenos and Catfish Etouffee.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo is executive produced by Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions, along with Yolanda Whitaker.

Episode 406 | 'Vegan's Delight'

In this flavorful episode, Yo-Yo steps into the kitchen to prove that plant-based comfort food can pack a serious punch. She's hosting her friend Dieda for a cozy lunch and pulls out all the stops with a menu that balances spicy, savory, and sweet. The headliner is a Jerk Mushroom Melt—a decadent sandwich featuring meaty mushrooms marinated in a fiery homemade jerk seasoning, served on toasted vegan bread with melted vegan cheese. Then she shakes up a sophisticated Lavender Lemon Drop cocktail. This vibrant cocktail combines fresh-squeezed lemon juice with a floral homemade lavender syrup. It's a masterclass in vegan soul food that leaves Dieda and the viewers craving every bite.

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