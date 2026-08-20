DOWNRIGHT DELICIOUS WITH YO-YO New Episode to Air on ASPIRETV

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AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will air a new episode of the popular cooking series Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo tonight at 8pm ET.

The series is hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda 'Yo-Yo' Whitaker. From the ultimate party appetizer, the classic 7-Layer Dip, to authentic Enchiladas and from savory, tender Baby Back Ribs to West Coast classics like over-the-top Chili Cheese Fries, Yo-Yo is whipping up dishes that everyone will enjoy. Other recipes featured this season include Loaded Nachos, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese, a Jerk Mushroom Melt, French Bread Pizza, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Chicken Wings, Stuffed Jalapenos and Catfish Etouffee.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo is executive produced by Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions, along with Yolanda Whitaker.

Episode 403 | 'Game Night'

In this episode, Yo-Yo is doing big things for her friend Saint, and you better believe it's an absolute feast! You've got a great mix of rich, savory flavors. She starts with baby back ribs, slow cooked to perfection and falling off the bone, slathered in hoisin sauce. She serves it along with a fresh, crunchy Asian slaw. She also makes a massive tray of fully loaded nachos, which takes this spread to the next level.

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