DINO DANA from Sinking Ship Entertainment Roars onto iTunes & Google Play

Seasons 1&2 of Dino Dana - the multi-award-winning series from Sinking Ship Entertainment (Odd Squad, Endlings) - is now available for purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

Dino Dana stars Emmy-winning actress Michela Luci as 10-year-old "paleontologist in training" Dana, who (like Dan and Trek before her) eats, sleeps and breathes dinos. Armed with a big imagination, a special backpack made by her Dad and Trek's Dino Field Guide, Dana imagines dinosaurs into the real world and embarks on epic encounters with the help of her sister, Saara, and friends. When Dana transforms her backpack, the dinosaurs think she's one of them - allowing her to get closer to the action than any of her predecessors! With new prehistoric creatures, Dino Dana continues the Emmy award winning tradition of imagining the awesomeness of the past into an adventure in the present.

For her title role as Dana, Luci earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Best Performer in a Children's Program. In addition, Dino Dana won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Preschool Children's Series (2019) and Parents' Choice Gold Award (2019). The series was also named a Common Sense Media Official Selection for Family Viewing (2017).

The first two seasons of the beloved show (13 episodes/season) are now available to download for $19.99 per season, or $2.99 per episode on iTunes and $1.99 per episode on Google Play.

Dino Dana is created and executive produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment founding partner, J.J. Johnson.