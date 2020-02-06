DINO DANA THE MOVIE Heads to Theaters for One Night Only

Paleontologists-in-training, get ready! "Dino Dana The Movie" will premiere in movie theatres nationwide for a one-day family-friendly event on March 21 with an interactive Dino Dana experience, presented by Fathom Events and Sinking Ship Entertainment. Based on the popular kids' series and starring Michela Luci, "Dino Dana The Movie" follows 10-year-old paleontologist-in-training Dana on an epic action-packed dinosaur adventure. With exclusive content including a welcome message from Dana and some of her prehistoric friends, young fans will become certified Dino Dana paleontologists-in-training themselves at the event.

Tickets for "Dino Dana The Movie" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Sinking Ship Entertainment present "Dino Dana The Movie" in more than 500 select movie theaters on Saturday, March 21 at 12:55 p.m. local time (times may vary, check your local listing), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Kids see the world differently than adults; they see the magic in Science and dream about seeing real life dinosaurs. Dino Dana the series has always been about the incredible power of kids' imaginations, and Dino Dana The Movie bring those imaginings to the big screen," says J.J. Johnson, co-writer, director and executive producer.

"Dino Dana The Movie" finds 10-year-old Dana, who sees dinosaurs in the real world, solving dino experiment #901 - where are all the kid dinosaurs? But while working on the solution, her new neighbour Mateo (Evan Whitten, "Mr. Robot") is dino-napped by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and it's up to Dana, her sister Saara (Saara Chaudry, "The Breadwinner"), and Mateo's brother Jadiel (Richie Lawrence, "Heroes Reborn") to finish the experiment.

Fans of Dino Dana will be excited to know that the book Dino Dana: Dino Field Guide is coming out this spring (May 19th, Mango Publishing). Put together by the incredible show's creator and executive producer, J. J. Johnson, the book is full of colorful illustrations, Science facts and fun! Find it anywhere books are sold.





