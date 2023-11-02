DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

Fun for the whole family: the outrageous musical comedy will be Available to Watch at Home November 10.

From the producers of The Greatest Showman and directed by Larry Charles (Borat). Starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp.

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles.

Pre-order the film on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, YouTube, and more Click Here.

DICKS: THE MUSICAL boasts a soundtrack of 25 original songs including “Gay Old Life,” performed by stage and screen legend Nathan Lane; “Out Alpha the Alpha,” featuring three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion; and the unforgettable, all-star finale number, “All Love is Love.”

The score and original songs for DICKS: THE MUSICAL were created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy (who wrote the music with Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp for F***ing Identical Twins, the original musical stage play on which the film is based).

Watch the trailer here: