DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

The outrageous musical comedy will be Available to Watch at Home November 10.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 4 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

Fun for the whole family: the outrageous musical comedy will be Available to Watch at Home November 10.

From the producers of The Greatest Showman and directed by Larry Charles (Borat). Starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp.

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles.

Pre-order the film on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, YouTube, and more Click Here.

DICKS: THE MUSICAL boasts a soundtrack of 25 original songs including “Gay Old Life,” performed by stage and screen legend Nathan Lane; “Out Alpha the Alpha,” featuring  three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion; and the unforgettable, all-star finale number, “All Love is Love.”

The score and original songs for DICKS: THE MUSICAL were created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy (who wrote the music with Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp for F***ing Identical Twins, the original musical stage play on which the film is based).

Watch the trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week Photo
DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

From the producers of The Greatest Showman and directed by Larry Charles (Borat). Starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp. The score and original songs for DICKS: THE MUSICAL were created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy.

2
Netflix Premieres MY DAEMON Animated Series This Month Photo
Netflix Premieres MY DAEMON Animated Series This Month

Get ready for the premiere of 'My Daemon: An Animated Series' on Netflix on November 23rd! Written by Hidetaka Adachi and directed by Nat Yoswatananont, this series is a must-watch for anime fans.

3
Elvis With An Alternate Focus Proves Popular In New And Future Cinema Photo
Elvis With An Alternate Focus Proves Popular In New And Future Cinema

Elvis with an Alternate Focus Proves Popular in New and Future Cinema. Sophia Coppola's 'Priscilla' and Rikki Lee Travolta's 'The Elvis Conspiracy' are captivating audiences with their unique takes on the iconic singer's life. Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' also showcases the rising popularity of alternate history films.

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER November 3 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER November 3 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

DijahSB Announces New Album 'The Flower That Knew' This MonthDijahSB Announces New Album 'The Flower That Knew' This Month
Future Static Share New Single Ahead of Album Release Later This MonthFuture Static Share New Single Ahead of Album Release Later This Month
Canadian Punk Band Belvedere Reveals First West Coast US Dates In Over 20 YearsCanadian Punk Band Belvedere Reveals First West Coast US Dates In Over 20 Years
Video: THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Share 'Normal Things' Video 'Live From Sky Valley'Video: THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Share 'Normal Things' Video 'Live From Sky Valley'

Videos

Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HADESTOWN