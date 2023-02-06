Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME

DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME is exploring projects based on other characters from the DEXTER universe

Feb. 06, 2023  

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, which depicts the ongoing emergence of Dexter's son Harrison.

In addition, SHOWTIME is exploring projects based on other characters from the DEXTER universe, such as the makings of the notorious Trinity Killer originally played by Emmy winner John Lithgow. The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

DEXTER: ORIGINS will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become. Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original DEXTER. And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter's family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb.

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD is a new incarnation of the 2021-22 drama that became the most-watched series in SHOWTIME history. The drama focuses on Dexter's son Harrison, who survived his tumultuous reintroduction with his father and flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature and whether, like his father, he too is compelled to kill. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD will explore the kinds of themes and scenarios seen in the original series on SHOWTIME but through a new lens.

In addition, SHOWTIME is exploring other characters from the DEXTER universe whom the network could develop for potential series.

"The DEXTER saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for SHOWTIME, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD," said McCarthy. "The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that SHOWTIME has always done so brilliantly. Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience."

Said Phillips: "I couldn't be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of DEXTER. It's a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters - and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire. I'm thrilled that Chris and my friends at SHOWTIME want me to help them grow this truly unique and amazingly successful franchise."

The eight-season run of the original DEXTER premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Metro police department who moonlights as a serial killer.

The show became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy nominations for best television drama series as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI's top 10 television series. All previous seasons of DEXTER and DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, are now available for subscribers on SHOWTIME.

SHOWTIME signed Phillips to an overall deal in 2021. Phillips has earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in three consecutive years, as well as a Peabody Award and four nominations from both the Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America, for his work as executive producer and showrunner of DEXTER.

In addition, Phillips created the series Suddenly Susan, Get Real and Parker Lewis Can't Lose, and his producing and writing credits include the series NURSE JACKIE, FEED THE BEAST and Boomtown among many others. In addition, he is the author of four national bestselling mystery novels.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photo: First Look at Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu & More in JOY RIDE Photo
Photo: First Look at Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu & More in JOY RIDE
When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Check out the first photo from the film now!
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE SVERIGE Season One on WOW Presents Plus Photo
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE SVERIGE Season One on WOW Presents Plus
The nine fierce, Swedish queens competing for the title of Sweden’s first Drag Superstar are Admira Thunderpussy, Almighty Aphroditey, Antonina Nutshell, Elektra, Endigo, Fontana, Imaa Queen, Santana Sexmachine, and Vanity Vain. Meet the queens of Drag Race Sverige now!
Paramount+ Launches First-Ever Peak Romance Collection Photo
Paramount+ Launches First-Ever Peak Romance Collection
Peak Romance is an all new seasonal collection featuring over 200 romance themed movies and seasonal episodes from beloved series. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the swoon-worthy library includes a curated assortment of love stories spanning from tales of modern love and popular rom-coms to nostalgic ‘90s films and twisted romances.

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share