DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED Soundtrack Out Now

Walt Disney Records releases the soundtrack to the highly-anticipated Disney Original movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red," the newest installment in the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise. The soundtrack is now available on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. "Descendants: The Rise of Red" premieres today exclusively on Disney+, with a special encore presentation on Friday, August 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

Listen to music from Descendants on the Official Descendants Playlist HERE.

Watch the “What’s My Name (Red Version)” music video HERE and the “Red” music video HERE.

The Descendants: The Rise of Red soundtrack boasts 13 tracks, including seven new songs and two reprises. Standout performances include China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall's version of "What's My Name (Red Version)" and the dynamic "Red," featuring Kylie Cantrall alongside Alex Boniello.

Descendants: The Rise of Red original soundtrack track list:

“Red” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alex Boniello “So This Is Love” Performed by Brandy and Paolo Montalban “Love Ain't It” Performed by Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Malia Baker “What's My Name (Red Version)” Performed by China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall “Fight of Our Lives” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker “Life Is Sweeter” Performed by Descendants - Cast “Perfect Revenge” Performed by Dara Reneé, Anthony Pyatt, Joshua Colley, Mars and Peder Lindell “Shuffle of Love” Performed by Ruby Rose Turner “Get Your Hands Dirty” Performed by Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley “Life Is Sweeter (Reprise)” Performed by Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall “Life Is Sweeter (Remix)” Performed by Descendants - Cast “Bad Reputation” Performed by Kylie Cantrall “Descendants: The Rise of Red Score Suite” Performed and Composed by Torin Borrowdale

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The film stars a new ensemble of Villain Kids (VKs) and legacy characters, including Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter. China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is executive produced by Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. The movie is choreographed by Ashley Wallen (“The Greatest Showman”) with a score by Torin Borrowdale (“Searching”). The production design is by Mark Hofeling, with Declan Quinn serving as the director of photography. Katie Ennis is the editor. Co-executive producers include Mahita P. Simpson and Jennifer Phang, and Wendy S. Williams is producer. Costume design is by Julia Caston and Emilio Sosa.

