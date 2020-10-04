DAZED AND CONFUSED Cast Members to Reunite For a Benefit Reading

The reading will be livestreamed Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The cast of Dazed and Confused will reunite for a virtual script reading of the film on October 11, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Cast members set to participate include Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Wiley Wiggins, and Matthew McConaughey. Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A after the reading.

The reading will take place to raise funds for March for Science and the Voto Latino Foundation's campaign to promote voting in Texas.

Viewers can donate any amount here to watch the reading, which will be livestreamed Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Read more on Entertainment Weekly.

