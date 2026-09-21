DARK MATTER Season 2 Episode 5 to Premiere on Apple TV

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Apple TV is sharing a sneak peek from the fifth episode of the new season of the sci-fi thriller 'Dark Matter,' starring and executive produced by Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton and Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly, with returning ensemble cast members Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel. Based on the blockbuster novel by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, who also created the series and serves as showrunner, the fifth episode will premiere globally on Friday, September 25, 2026 on Apple TV, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 30, 2026.

This season the 'Dark Matter' universe expands with the launch of 'Dark Matter: The Official Podcast.' Hosted by 'Dark Matter' author and showrunner Blake Crouch and executive producer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, the podcast takes listeners deeper into the series with a robust roster of cast members, key creatives, and industry experts. Together, they explore the show's biggest moments, the science behind the multiverse, the creative process and how the series expands beyond Crouch's original novel.

Episode 205 - Love and Be Loved

The story of a Jason who lost his family.

About 'Dark Matter'

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels and celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release this year, 'Dark Matter' is a story about the road not taken. In season one, the series followed Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason's obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela's (Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart. Elsewhere, Amanda (Braga) and Ryan (Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Brugel) determined to stop him, Leighton (Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.

'Dark Matter' is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, who co-wrote every episode of season two with Crouch. In addition to starring, Edgerton and Connelly also serve as executive producers.

'Dark Matter: The Official Podcast,' produced by Sony Pictures Television, will be available to watch and listen on Apple Podcasts, the Sony Pictures Television YouTube channel and the Apple TV YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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