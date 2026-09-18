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DARK MATTER Podcast: Designer Reveals How He Built the Box and World X

Hosts break down a key season two turn while a fan podcast joins the discussion.

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Dark Matter: The Official Podcast used its latest episode to unpack one of season two's most pivotal installments, with hosts Blake and Jacque walking through the emotional stakes of the storyline. Production designer Patricio Farrell joined the conversation to explain how he physically built out some of the series' most disorienting spaces, including the Box, the Corridor and World X, the alternate-reality settings central to the show's science fiction premise.

Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist and family man whose life is upended when he is abducted into an alternate version of his own reality. Jennifer Connelly also stars, alongside Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting journey through a multiverse of lives he could have lived, while season two picks up with the Dessen family attempting to settle into a safer existence before circumstances force them to run again.

Mike's Book Reviews also joined the episode, offering a fan's-eye perspective on the season's twists alongside the behind-the-scenes production details. Farrell's contribution gave listeners insight into how the show's alternate worlds, each meant to look and feel distinct from Jason's original Chicago reality, were designed and constructed for the screen.

Dark Matter is streaming now on Apple TV, with the official podcast produced by Sony Pictures Television and available through Apple Podcasts.

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