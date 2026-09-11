Jimmi Simpson Talks Playing Multiple Ryan Holders in DARK MATTER Podcast

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Jimmi Simpson opened up about the challenge of playing multiple versions of his character Ryan Holder in a new episode of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, released by Apple TV. In Episode 203, Simpson shares his thoughts on portraying the different iterations of Holder that recur throughout the sci-fi drama's multiverse-spanning story, a central conceit of the series that has followed Joel Edgerton's Jason Dessen across parallel realities since Season 1.

The episode also features hosts Blake and Jacque discussing the construction of Episode 3's largest set pieces while further expanding the mythology of the Box, the device at the heart of the show's alternate-reality premise. Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Edgerton alongside Jennifer Connelly, with the series also featuring Alice Braga, Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel.

BookTok creator Smitty joined the episode to pose fan-submitted questions about how the series adapts material beyond what appears in Crouch's original novel, giving listeners insight into the choices made in expanding the story for television. Season two of Dark Matter picks up with the Dessen family after they believe they have finally settled into a safe existence, only for new threats to force them to run again.

The podcast follows an earlier episode of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, which explored how the Box was built and featured Chris Diamantopoulos discussing his own experience playing multiple versions of Agent Mac. Dark Matter is streaming now on Apple TV.

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