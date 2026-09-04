DARK MATTER Season 2 Scene Shows the Dessens Forced to Run Again

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Apple TV released a new scene from DARK MATTER titled 'Bring Them Home,' offering a glimpse into Season 2 of the sci-fi drama starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. The clip centers on the Dessen family as they attempt to settle into a quiet existence, only to find that stability short-lived.

Based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch, DARK MATTER follows Jason Dessen, played by Edgerton, a physicist, professor and family man who was abducted into an alternate version of his life while walking home one night in Chicago. Season one traced his fight to return to his original reality amid a shifting landscape of lives he could have lived. The series also features Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel.

Season two picks up with the Dessens believing they have finally reached a safe version of their world, before unforeseen forces compel them to flee once again. The new scene reflects that turning point, showing the family confronting the return of danger just as their circumstances appeared settled.

Apple TV's official DARK MATTER podcast has separately explored the mechanics behind the series, including how the Box, the device driving the show's alternate-reality premise, was conceived, along with a look at the many versions of Agent Mac played across the story's branching timelines. That episode offers additional context on the show's premise as Season 2 continues streaming on Apple TV.

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