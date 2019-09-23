DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour Dances Its Way Across America This Winter in Longest Tour to Date

America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020." The longest tour to date will be kicking off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia, the all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars." The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their homes.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced.

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" Dates:

Jan. 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Jan. 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata

Jan. 11 and 12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

Jan. 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

Jan. 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Jan. 16 and 17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

Jan. 18 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center *Matinee and Evening Shows

Jan. 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

Jan. 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

Jan. 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor

Jan. 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Jan. 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Jan. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Jan. 30 and 31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino

Feb. 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars *Matinee and Evening Shows

Feb. 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

Feb. 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace

Feb. 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat

Feb. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Feb. 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Feb. 9 - Appleton, WI - FOX Cities

Feb. 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Feb. 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

Feb. 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium

Feb. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Feb. 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

Feb. 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb. 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Feb. 21 and 22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall *Matinee and Evening Shows

Feb. 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox

Feb. 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Feb. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

March 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

March 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

March 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

March 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

March 7 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

March 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

March 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater

March 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium

March 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

March 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum

March 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak

March 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center

March 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center

March 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino

March 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

March 24 - Riverside, CA - FOX Theater

March 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall

March 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort

March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica

March 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs

March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theatre

March 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater

April 1 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan

April 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic

April 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount

April 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu

April 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

*Cast subject to change.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.





