DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour Dances Its Way Across America This Winter in Longest Tour to Date
America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020." The longest tour to date will be kicking off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia, the all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars." The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their homes.
The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced.
Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.
"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.
"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" Dates:
Jan. 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
Jan. 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata
Jan. 11 and 12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
Jan. 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
Jan. 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Jan. 16 and 17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
Jan. 18 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center *Matinee and Evening Shows
Jan. 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
Jan. 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
Jan. 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor
Jan. 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone
Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Jan. 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Jan. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
Jan. 30 and 31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino
Feb. 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars *Matinee and Evening Shows
Feb. 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
Feb. 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace
Feb. 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat
Feb. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
Feb. 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
Feb. 9 - Appleton, WI - FOX Cities
Feb. 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
Feb. 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
Feb. 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium
Feb. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Feb. 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
Feb. 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Feb. 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Feb. 21 and 22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb. 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall *Matinee and Evening Shows
Feb. 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock
Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox
Feb. 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
Feb. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
March 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
March 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
March 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
March 7 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center
March 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
March 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena
March 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater
March 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium
March 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
March 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum
March 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak
March 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center
March 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
March 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino
March 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena
March 24 - Riverside, CA - FOX Theater
March 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall
March 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort
March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica
March 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs
March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theatre
March 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater
April 1 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan
April 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic
April 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount
April 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu
April 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
April 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
*Cast subject to change.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.