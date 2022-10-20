DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces 'Michael Bublé Night'

The cast is "Feeling Good" because Michael Bublé is in the ballroom as a guest judge. The 10 remaining couples will perform new dances to music by the GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist. "Michael Bublé Night" will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

The evening will kick off with an electrifying opening number to "Sway" performed live by Michael Bublé and featuring our female pros choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Judge Derek Hough will also take to the ballroom floor on "Michael Bublé Night" to give a special performance to "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show both nights in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Michael Bublé Songs Performed on Dancing With the Stars

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to "I Get A Kick Out Of You" by Michael Bublé

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to "Fever" by Michael Bublé

Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to "It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)" by Michael Bublé

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to "Come Dance With Me" by Michael Bublé

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to "Come Fly With Me" by Michael Bublé

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to "Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé

Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore") and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to "Save The Last Dance For Me" by Michael Bublé

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to "Hollywood" by Michael Bublé

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to "You Make Me Feel So Young" by Michael Bublé

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to "Home" by Michael Bublé

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

