Cypress Hill's Royal Albert Hall Concert Coming to Cinemas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cypress Hill celebrates the highest of high honors of its storied career with Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a three-day theatrical event and live album both immortalizing the hip hop icons’ now legendary once in a lifetime collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Arriving at U.S. and Canadian theaters March 30, 31 and April 2 (U.S. only) via Mercury Studios in partnership with Iconic Events Releasing, Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall brings the unprecedented collision of the trio’s 1993 masterpiece with one of the world’s most renowned orchestral ensembles to the eyes and ears of music lovers everywhere. A historic spectacle previously witnessed only by the thousands of Cypress devotees who packed Royal Albert Hall on July 10, 2024, the theatrical premiere and album release of Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall will allow the world at large to witness the intoxicating dark magic conjured when Cypress Hill and the 70-strong LSO bring this triple-platinum opus to life together.

The film and its accompanying album find B-Real, Sen Dog, Eric Bobo and co. in top form, performing nimbly atop monolithic arrangements running the gamut from ominous to sublime. The majestic classical embellishments to Black Sunday — as well as an assortment of cuts spanning the Cypress catalog — are the masterful work of conductor and arranger Troy Miller, who comments,"I’ve always been excited by the idea of merging genres, and to do it with the most prolific hip hop group of all time and the most exquisite symphony orchestra in the world was an honor! The band gave me free rein on the arrangements and we made something truly unique and mesmerizing - what a sublime collaboration!”

What began as a joke on a 1996 episode of The Simpsons has now become a true multi-cultural milestone. Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the feature-length concert film, will be in cinemas for a special theatrical event March 30, 31 and April 2. For further information, go to cypresshillroyalalberthall.com. Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the full length live album, will be released June 6 via Mercury Studios.

About Cypress Hill:

Naming themselves after a local street in Los Angeles, Cypress Hill burst on the scene in 1991 with the release of their self-titled debut album. The singles “How I Could Just Kill a Man” and “The Phuncky Feel One” became underground hits, and the group’s public pro-marijuana stance earned them many fans among the alternative rock community. Cypress Hill followed their debut with Black Sunday in the summer of 1993, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and went triple platinum in the U.S. Featuring timeless anthems “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That,” “Insane In The Brain,” “When The s Goes Down,” and “Hits From The Bong,” Black Sunday made Cypress Hill the first rap group to have two simultaneous Top 10 albums, and the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve multi-platinum success—a momentum that continued to mine platinum and gold during a succession of albums including III: Temples of Boom (1995), IV (1998), Skull & Bones(2000), Stoned Raiders (2001), Til Death Do Us Part (2004), Rise Up (2010), Elephants on Acid (2018) and certified bangers “Throw Your Set In The Air,” “Dr. Greenthumb,” “(Rap) Superstar,” “(Rock) Superstar,” “Champion Sound” and many more.

Cypress Hill made history once again in 2019 when the group was honored with their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, the band released its 10th album Back In Black to critical acclaim, with Kerrang declaring it “solidifies their status as a collective still expanding upon their legacy.” That same year, Cypress Hill released their “Insane in the Brain” documentary, via Mass Appeal’s “Hip Hop 50” franchise in partnership with Showtime. The New York Times praised the documentary as “an often-engaging chronicle of the group”, while Variety declared “the Cypress Hill documentary should put into perspective their pervasive influence and groundbreaking, Latin-tinged hip-hop crossed with booming metallic rock.” On July 10, 2024, Cypress Hill once again made pop culture history, performing a historic show with the London Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall. Initially predicted by an episode of The Simpsons 28 years prior, the collaboration was brought to life in a sold-out, one-night-only event that showcased the revered Black Sunday in its entirety, with an unforgettable classical crossover hailed by several publications as a milestone of "hip hop history."

Photo Credit: Eitan Miskevich

Comments