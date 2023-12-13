Cynthia Erivo, Alex Newell & More Join MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two

Season two of Disney Branded Television’s Emmy® Award-nominated “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is set to debut FRIDAY, FEB. 2 (8:00 p.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first batch of season two episodes will be available on SATURDAY, FEB. 3, on Disney+, and the first season is now streaming.

Guest stars for the new season will include Cynthia Erivo, Alex Newell, Ephraim Sykes, Ann Harada, Carol Kane, and more. Check out the full list below!

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as super heroes; however, as Moon Girl’s super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

New guest stars for season two include the following:

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

SungWon Cho (internet personality)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked – The Motion Picture”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

Andy Garcia (“The Godfather Part III”)

Arsenio Hall (“Coming to America”)

Ann Harada (“Avenue Q”)

Jackée Harry (“Sister, Sister”)

Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”)

Carol Kane (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”)

Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”)

Alex Newell (“Glee”)

Edward James Olmos (“Battlestar Galactica”)

Parker Posey (“Best in Show”)

Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s “Hamilton”)

David Tennant (“Doctor Who”)

Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Peter Weller (“RoboCop”)

GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer. “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Original Soundtrack,” from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on Feb. 2 and will feature 12 songs from the new season.

About Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.



