CuriosityStream Announces Launch Date for DOUG TO THE RESCUE

CuriosityStream announced TODAY a launch date of June 10th for its upcoming 6-part docu-series DOUG TO THE RESCUE, featuring aerial cinematographer and drone pilot Doug Thron. The series gives viewers an inside look at what happens to animals (both WILD & domestic) on the ground in the aftermath of a natural disaster. From hurricanes to wildfires, Doug travels to the hardest hit areas, using next-gen drone technology to find animals who are stranded or left behind and get them back safely to their owners or to their natural habitat. DOUG TO THE RESCUE is executively produced by CuriosityStream's Jorge Franzini and Lone Wolf Media's Kirk Wolfinger and Ezra Wolfinger.

"Already at the top of his game as a sought-after drone pilot and cinematographer, Doug knew his talent and the technology could help communities in need after a natural disaster," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. "We knew this was a story that our viewers would love. CuriosityStream's summer slate of original films and series is full of incredible people who are driven by their passions, and we're thrilled to kick off the season with this series, where Doug's commitment to wildlife rescue and his love for animals comes across in every engaging scene."

Nothing is easy in the aftermath of a natural disaster. There's often no power, no cell service and few public resources. People are displaced, often separated from their loved ones with no easy way to make contact. When services are scarce and too many people are in need, what happens to the animals that are caught in the aftermath? That's where drone pilot Doug Thron comes in.

"There always seems to be a natural disaster ravaging some part of the world, and the potential for drones to help rescue animals in those situations, whether WILD or domestic, and help in their recovery is unlimited," said Doug Thron, drone pilot featured in CuriosityStream's Doug To The Rescue. "The emotion when victims of a tragedy get their animals back is incredibly moving. It gives people a sense of hope to carry on after something so devastating. I'm enormously grateful to be a part of that."

In Thron's animal search and rescue efforts, he relies on 4 drones, made by DJI, outfitted specifically for use in disaster areas. He uses a Phantom 4 Pro and Mavic Pro for scouting out specific zones. He then switches to a Matrice 210 RTK and a Matrice 210 V2, both of which are equipped with a spotlight, a 180x zoom lens, and an infrared camera. The forward-looking infrared (FLIR) camera is used by the U.S. Coast Guard and search and rescue units around the globe to detect heat signatures, allowing warm-blooded animals to jump out from their surroundings. The FLIR camera helps Doug quickly find animals among the rubble, at which point he switches the drone to a high-end optical camera to make a positive ID and get a clearer look at the scene. The drone's GPS coordinates are recorded, so when animals are pinpointed by air, the rescue team knows exactly where to go.

