Cult-Classic Film RAD Comes to Movie Theaters for 35th Anniversary

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the 1986 BMX racing film, "Rad," will return to movie theaters nationwide for one totally tubular night on Thursday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. (local time), courtesy of Fathom Events and Utopia. Featuring a new 35th anniversary restoration, the film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), and Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), along with 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Connor (Bart Taylor).

As part of the "Rad 35th Anniversary" event, fans will see for the first time "A Rad Documentary - Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything." Featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary gives audiences an inside look into the making of the film that helped catapult the extreme popularity of the 1980s BMX fad.

Directed by Hal Needham, "Rad" tells the story of Cru (Allen), a young man with a dream of MAKING IT big as a BMX racer by racing the "Helltrack" and winning the grand prize of $100,000 and a Corvette.

"'Rad' is a fun and WILD visit to the neon-colored age of the '80's. Film fans will enjoy this movie that kicked-off decades of BMX popularity," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO.

